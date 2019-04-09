Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus names Isman as chairman of Biosev arm

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) named on Tuesday Adrian Isman as chairman of Brazilian sugar subsidiary Biosev, among other senior management changes at the group.

Isman will replace Patrick Treuer, who has stepped down as Biosev’s Chairman to focus on his role as LDC’s Chief Strategy Officer, the group said in a statement.

Isman will retain his roles as Head of North America at LDC and Chairman of Calyx Agro Ltd.

At the same time, Anthony Tancredi will replace Isman as head of LDC’s Grains Platform, while Enrico Biancheri will take over Tancredi’s previous role as head of the Sugar Platform.

LDC forms part of the so-called “ABCD” quartet of top commodity grains firms, which also include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta