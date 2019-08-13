Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza eyes stronger growth by year-end - CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA sees potential to deliver stronger results by year-end, as comparison basis in the coming months will not be as challenging as in the second quarter, executives said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Frederico Trajano noted the World Cup last year significantly boosted TV sales, making it more challenging for the company to report higher operating figures year-on-year.

“We are focusing on our marketplace to deliver a Chinese-like growth in e-commerce,” said Trajano in a call to discuss quarterly earnings. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)