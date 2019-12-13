UPDATE 1-Brazil's Magazine Luiza willing to keep a lid on margins to accelerate growth

(Adds details, share performance)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA is willing to trade off margins to deliver exponential growth in sales in 2020, its chief executive said on Friday.

“If we need to trade off margins, we will ... I imagined this trade-off would have been even higher, but we are managing to keep our profitability,” CEO Frederico Trajano said in a meeting with investors and analysts in Sao Paulo.

The company reported an adjusted net margin of 2.8% in the third quarter, lower than 3.3% a year ago.

Trajano added that e-commerce already accounts for 50% of total sales and that the retailer aims to boost this percentage even further by expanding categories of products sold on its online platform.

In this context, the acquisition of footwear retailer Netshoes was major achievement, as it added 6 million customers to its base and around 1,000 sellers, Frederico added.

The integration process with Netshoes is likely to start in January, according to Magazine Luiza’s e-commerce executive director, Eduardo Benjamin Galanternick. “It involved 40 working groups analyzing over 380 improvement processes in both Netshoes and Magalu,” he said.

Logistics is another priority for the retailer, which aims to extend fulfillment services to third-party sellers in 2020, said Decio Sonohara, executive director of logistics.

Currently, Magazine Luiza delivers 66% of all direct sales in up to 48 hours, using mostly its own fleet.