Carrefour in talks to acquire Makro retail chain in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of France’s Carrefour SA is in advanced talks to buy retail chain Makro, controlled by Netherlands’ SHV Holdings, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The paper said the deal is worth around 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion) and could be announced next week, without saying how it got the information.

Carrefour Brasil and Makro did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters seeking comment.

$1 = 4.2838 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio