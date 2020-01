SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods said on Monday that it had concluded early repayment of its most expensive debt, $446 million in bonds due in 2023.

The bonds had an annual interest rate of 8%, Marfrig said, and had been issued in 2016. The company said the early repayment was in line with a cost-cutting strategy.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Alex Richardson