SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig SA said it has reached an agreement with the government of Sao Paulo to invest 600 million reais ($142.98 million) in a potential plant expansion, according to a statement on Friday.

Following the expansion, the plant will have a processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes of animal and vegetal proteins, Marfrig said.

$1 = 4.1964 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl