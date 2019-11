SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Marfrig Global Foods SA is preparing a 2 billion reais ($477 million) share offering, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, the paper said the company plans to issue new shares and shareholders will also sell part of its stakes.

Marfrig did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 4.1964 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)