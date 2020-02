SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Marfrig on Wednesday reported a net income of 27 million reais ($6.18 million) for the fourth quarter, reversing a dramatic loss of over 1 billion reais a year earlier.

The company said strong demand from China for beef had helped lift the results. ($1 = 4.3655 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr Editing by Chris Reese)