Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola announces passing by board of resolution to call shareholders meeting to approve IPO of Neoenergia in Brazil.

ENAGAS

Enagas Q1 net profit 103.9 million euros versus 103.9 million euros year ago.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank Q1 net profit 21 million euros.

SNIACE

Sniace to propose share capital increase of up to 32.6 million euros.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on