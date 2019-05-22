Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MELIA

A family of Cuban origin has officially notified Melia Hotels International of its intention to sue it in U.S. courts for operating a hotel in Cienfuegos, Cuba, EFE reported on Tuesday citing the family lawyer.

DIA

Spain’s market regulator is analysing comments on Twitter from Santander’s chairman Ana Botin about an agreement with Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman to rescue Spanish retailer DIA, a spokesman for the supervisor said.

TELEFONICA

El Salvador’s competition authority has rejected Mexican telecoms firm America Movil’s bid to acquire a local unit of Telefonica, but the company controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim vowed to try again.

