Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of bonds due 2021, 2029 and 2040 at auction on Thursday.

PRISA

Promotora de Informacion said on Wednesday it plans to increase share capital by 150 million shares for 199.8 million euros at an issue price of 1.33 euro per share.

IBERDROLA

Brazilian power company Neoenergia has picked the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and Banco do Brasil SA to manage its initial public offering, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Spanish power producer Iberdrola is the controlling shareholder in Neoenergia with a 52.45 percent stake

