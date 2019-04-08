Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Sacyr to sell 49 pct of its seven concession assets in Chile for 440 mln euros, including debt.

EUSKALTEL

Barclays reinstates with “equal weight” and target price fo 8.5 euros

ORYZON GENOMICS

Vafidemstat treatment meets in borderline personality disorder (BPD) cohort all primary and secondary endpoints in reimagine trial.

TALGO

Talgo said on Sunday it had won a contract for the manufacture and maintenance of six trains for about 158 million euros.

AENA

RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform; cuts price target to eur 145 from eur 155.

CEPSA

U.S buyout firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy a 30 to 40 percent stake in Spanish energy company Cepsa from Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, valuing the stake at as much as $4.8 billion.

BARCINO PROPERTY

Barcino Property fy net loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 2.9 million euros year ago.

