Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

MADRID, April 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander on Friday announced an offer to buy the 25 percent stake it does not own in its Mexican unit, in an all-share deal, for around 2.6 billion euro ($2.9 billion), as part of its growth strategy in Latin America.

ACS

Spanish builder ACS said late on Thursday it is looking at creating a renewable energy subsidiary which could eventually be listed on the stock exchange.

RED ELECTRICA

Spain’s power grid operator Red Electrica is weighing listing or selling a stake in its telecom business Reintel, Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

REPSOL

JP Morgan raised its target price for the shares of Spanish oil company Repsol to 17.5 euros from 17 euros.

