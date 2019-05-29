Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACERINOX

Acerinox to pay dividend of 0.30 euros gross per share, to be paid on June 5.

CEPSA

Spanish oil and gas firm CEPSA notified customers late Tuesday that its trading office in Singapore will start operations on Sept. 1, according to trade sources.

TELEFONICA

Colombia telecommunications company Coltel, a subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica, said it will issue up to 500 billion pesos ($149 million) in bonds on the local market on Wednesday.

