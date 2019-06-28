Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola fixes final price of shares of Neoenergia in its initial public offering in Brazil at 15.65 Brazilian Reals, equivalent to 3.576 euros per share.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Parques Reunidos reached agreements to develop four centers in Madrid, London, Lisbon and New York.

APPLUS

Applus Services submits most economically advantageous tender for vehicle inspection contract in Ireland.

AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES

Airtificial Intelligence Structures approves share buyback of up to 10%.

