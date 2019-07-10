Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol Q2 refining margin indicator in Spain $3.5 per barrel versus $5.3 in Q1 and Q2 production 697,000 barrels per day versus 700,000 bpd in Q1

FERROVIAL

Barclays initiates with overweight rating ; eur 27 price target

TELEFONICA

The head of Peru’s tax authority said on Tuesday that Telefonica’s local unit partially lost a judicial dispute over some 700 million soles ($212.6 million) in alleged back taxes, but the company said a payment would be “much lower” than that.

PROSEGUR CASH

Deutsche Bank raises to hold from sell and raises target price to eur 1.65 from eur 1.6

PROSEGUR

Deutsche Bank raises to hold from sell and raises target price to eur 4 from eur 3.8.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on