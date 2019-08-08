Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA ALLIANZ

German insurance company Allianz has emerged as the frontrunner in the sale process of the bancassurance business of Spanish lender BBVA, ElConfidencial reports on Thursday.

BBVA

BBVA announced on Wednesday the sale of its Paraguayan division to Banco GNB Paraguay, an affiliate of Grupo Financiero Gilinski, for around $270 million.

ACS

Spanish builder ACS unit Cobra is talks to buy Cotronic, a Spanish telecom network company controlled by Italy’s Sielte, Expansion reported on Thursday citing market sources.

