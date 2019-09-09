Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on September 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

The Swiss bank and Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA are in advanced talks about an investment banking joint venture that could be signed as soon as next month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said it had successfully closed the transfer of Credit Suisse InvestLab to Allfunds Group as announced on June 25, 2019.

* Swiss Re said that rates for loss-affected and underperforming businesses will increase.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ARYZTA, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, SONOVA HOLDING - Credit Suisse removes as “high-conviction” calls for Swiss small & mid-caps

VZ HOLDING - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform”

SENSIRION HOLDING - Credit Suisse starts with “underperform” rating

ECONOMY

* August unemployment data due at 0545 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen at 2.3%.

* The Swiss National Bank has ruled out issuing so-called helicopter money - printing cash and handing it out to citizens - to increase inflation and consumer spending, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday.