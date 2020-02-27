Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

* The United States and South Korea postponed joint military drills to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing in the country.

* The Geneva International Motor Show will go on as planned, its organizers said after evaluating developments of the coronavirus.

* Nestle has asked its staff to halt international travel for business purposes through March 15 as a precautionary measure amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally, the company said.

SNB

Negative interest rates are must for the Swiss economy despite painful effects, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said. “For Switzerland in the current environment, negative interest rates are absolutely necessary,” Maechler said at an event hosted by investment managers at the University of Zurich. “It’s painful, I give you that. But without negative interest rates, Switzerland would be much worse off. That’s absolutely clear for us.”

LAFARGEHOLCIM

2019 results due

BANKING

Raiffeisen Schweiz 2019 results due

PETROBRAS

A Swiss court found a Swiss-Brazilian man guilty of complicity in bribery and money laundering, marking Switzerland’s first conviction related to a probe into Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Also: EBITDA of 197 million euros in 2019; for 2020 planning to improve its reported EBITDA to 210-220 million euros; has increased its midterm target for EBITDA to 250-310 million euros; proposes dividend of 3.25 Swiss francs.

* Hochdorf: selling majority shareholding of 60% in Uckermaerker Milch to Ostmilch, which previously held 40% of shares

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALCON - Credit Suisse raises target price to $72 from $68

ORIOR - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 90 from chf 85

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk