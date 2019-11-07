Noticias de Mercados
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

The bank and Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil are set to launch an investment bank in South America, UBS said.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re is looking at buying a stake in China Pacific Insurance Co. (CPIC) via a primary offering of the Chinese company’s securities, the Swiss re-insurer said.

NOVARTIS

The acquisition of Sandoz dermatology and generics assets by Aurobindo Pharma is delayed further as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information on a lawsuit the Indian company is facing, the Economic Times reported.

BKW

The Bern utility complained a Swiss amendment to rules governing money for decommissioning nuclear plants could increase payments for shuttering the Muehleberg station by 100 million Swiss francs, and said it was considering a judicial response.

ZURICH INSURANCE

9M results due

SGS

2019 Investor Days due

STOCK EXCHANGES

Banks and fund managers want the European stock trading day shortened by 90 minutes in a radical move they say would improve market efficiency and staff wellbeing - but exchanges are split.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said presentation at the American Society of Hematology 2019 Annual Meeting includes new data for CD20-CD3 bispecific cancer immunotherapies, confirming their potential in difficult-to-treat lymphomas.

ECONOMY

* Swiss October forex reserves data due at 0800 GMT

