Med Crude-Urals diffs stable in a quiet trade

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and Mediterranean were stable in a quiet trade, while Russia’s final loading plan for February showed no changes compared to the provisional version.

Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports in February have been set at 5.3 million tonnes compared with 5.6 million tonnes in January.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in February will fall to 1.9 million tonnes from 2.2 million tonnes set for January, according to the signed document.

* In the Platts window, Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 21-25 at dated Brent plus $0.25 a barrel, but withdrew.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean of Thursday.

TENDERS

* Russia’s Rosneft closed the second round of the tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend crude oil from Russian ports in April-September 2019.

* The final results will be announced on Feb. 11 not later than 1900 Moscow time (1700 GMT).

RELATED NEWS

Crude oil output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell by 890,000 bpd in January month-on-month, according to a Reuters survey published on Thursday.

Bosnia’s sole oil refinery Brod said it had halted operations this month for an overhaul that might take a year.

Russian state-owned oil producer Zarubezhneft has pulled out of projects in Iran because of looming U.S. sanctions, two sources at the company told Reuters on Friday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin Editing by Edmund Blair)