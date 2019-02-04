Med Crude-Urals differentials stable in quiet trade

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe and the Mediterranean were stable on Monday in quiet trade.

Lukoil will load 100,000 tonnes of Urals from the port at Primorsk on Feb. 16-17 on top of the final Urals lifting schedule for February.

The higher exports by Lukoil may be offset by lower supplies from Tatneft. The producer may drop its 100,000-tonne slot in the Baltic in mid-February, trade sources said, but this could not be confirmed.

* In the Platts window, Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 17-21 at dated Brent plus $0.15 a barrel, but found no interest.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals, Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Monday.

RELATED NEWS

* Russia is complying fully with its pledge to cut oil production gradually, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

* Russian oil output stood at 11.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down from 11.45 million bpd in December, Energy Ministry data showed on Saturday.

* Oil and oil-related shipments from Georgia’s Black Sea port of Batumi fell 53.7 percent year on year in January, an official at a KazMunaiGas-operated terminal at the port said on Friday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin. Editing by Jane Merriman)