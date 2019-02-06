Med Crude-Urals eases in north, lower offers seen in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Wednesday, pressured by plentiful February supplies and limited demand, while lower offers in Mediterranean failed to attract buyers.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Total sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 27 - Mar. 3 at dated Brent minus $0.30 a barrel, in line with Tuesday’s assessment.

* Unipec bought from Litasco 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for Feb. 23-28 loading at minus $0.40 a barrel.

* Glencore offered 100,000 tonnes of the grade for Feb. 16-20 down to minus $0.55 a barrel, but there was no interest.

* Total offered a similar cargo for Feb. 21-25 at minus $0.35 a barrel before withdrawing.

* Litasco offered 80,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk for Feb. 16-20 at dated Brent plus $0.20 a barrel, but found no interest. That offer was down by some 30 cents a barrel from the latest estimations.

* OMV offered 135,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for Feb. 19-23 at minus $1.65 a barrel without finding a buyer.

* There were no bids and offers for Azeri BTC in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS

Eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar took over the El-Sharara oilfield on Wednesday, an official in the force said. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin. Editing by Jane Merriman)