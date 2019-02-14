Med Crude-Urals firms in Baltic, Shell keeps buying

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe firmed on Thursday as Shell continued active purchases of the grade.

Shell has purchased up to seven cargoes of Urals for loading from Baltic ports late February - early March in one week, Reuters monitoring and trade data show.

Trading is turning to March-loading cargoes, although preliminary loading dates for the first days of March are expected to be released only tomorrow.

Traders tried to estimate export volumes for March, saying fundamentals suggest a rise in loadings compared to February due to higher domestic refinery outages, but Russia’s crude oil production level remains the main question.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Shell bought from Glencore 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading on Mar. 2-6 from Primorsk or Ust-Luga at dated Brent minus $0.05 a barrel, up by 15 cents a barrel from Wednesday.

* Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals loading on Mar. 7-11 at dated Brent plus $0.10 a barrel, but failed to find a buyer.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals loading from Novorossiisk, CPC Blend and Azeri BTC crude oil in the Mediterranean on Thursday.

RELATED NEWS

* Russian oil producer Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco has stopped carrying out swap operations with Venezuela since U.S. sanctions were imposed on the Latin American country’s state oil company in January, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Thursday.

* A clash between trading house Vitol and Azerbaijan’s SOCAR over Caspian Sea oil shipments is forcing Turkmenistan to slash exports of crude due to a lack of tankers.

* China’s crude oil imports in January rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, with refineries building up their stockpiles ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays that fell in early February. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)