Med Crude-Urals diffs stable, CPC Blend inches lower

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials were stable on Monday after Russia’s provisional loading plan showed Baltic oil exports early in March to remain stable month-on-month.

Urals supplies from Primorsk and Ust-Luga on March 1-5 will total 0.8 million tonnes, unchanged from the same period of February.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Novorossiisk on March 1-6 were set to rise to 0.38 million tonnes from 0.22 million tonnes on Feb. 1-6., the document showed.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Shell bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading March 8-12 from Primorsk or Ust-Luga at dated Brent minus $0.20 a barrel, 15 cents lower than a deal on Friday.

* Gunvor bid for a similar cargo for March 3-7 loading at minus $0.20 a barrel.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals and Azeri BTC in the Mediterranean on Monday.

* Shell offered 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for March 1-5 loading at minus $1.95 a barrel without finding a buyer.

RELATED NEWS

* Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in January 2019 to 2.813 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said.

* Azerbaijan’s oil and gas condensate output fell by 0.8 percent year-on-year in January 2019 to 3.334 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Evans)