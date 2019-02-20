Med Crude-Urals diffs down in NWE on ample supplies March 1-10

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe slipped on Wednesday after Russia’s provisional loading plan for March 1-10 showed ample supplies of the grade.

Urals loadings from Russia’s Baltic Sea ports from March 1-10 will rise to 1.9 million tonnes from 1.8 million tonnes in the same period in February, the document seen by Reuters showed.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Novorossiisk for March 1-9 were set at 0.6 million tonnes, up from 0.38 million tonnes this month.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Shell bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading March 7-11 from Primorsk or Ust-Luga at dated Brent minus $0.30 a barrel, down by 25 cents from its bid on Tuesday.

* Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for March 10-14 at dated Brent flat.

* The offer level was 5 cents below the latest estimations for the grade.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

* SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC for March 10-14 at dated Brent plus $2.00 a barrel. That was down by 15 cents from a deal on Tuesday. TENDERS

* Russia’s Surgutneftegaz issued a spot tender on Wednesday to sell a cargo of 100,000 tonnes loading from Ust-Luga port on March 6-7.

* The tender closes on Feb. 21 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). RELATED NEWS

* For Russian Urals crude oil cargoes primary allocations in February 2019, according to trading sources, as of Feb. 20.

* A monitoring committee for an OPEC and non-OPEC oil supply reduction deal found compliance with the cuts at 83 percent, four delegates from the group told Reuters.

* Libyan state oil firm NOC will reopen the El Sharara oilfield, the country’s biggest, only after an inspection to establish security. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Evans)