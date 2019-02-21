Med Crude-Urals diffs rise in NWE in a spot tender, Azeri BTC offered down

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe were seen stronger on Thursday in a spot tender, while traders hope to see Russia’s provisional loading plan for the full month of March on Friday to set the direction of the grade.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Shell bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading March 8-12 from Primorsk or Ust-Luga at dated Brent minus $0.30 a barrel, unchanged from its bid on Wednesday.

* Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for March 10-14 at dated Brent plus $0.20 a barrel. That was up by 20 cents from Trafigura’s offer a day ago.

* There were no bids and offers for Urals and CPC Blend in the Mediterranean on Thursday.

* SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC for March 11-15 at dated Brent plus $1.85 a barrel, but withdrew. On Wednesday SOCAR offered a similar cargo at dated Brent plus $2,00 a barrel. TENDERS

* Russia’s Surgutneftegaz sold in a spot tender to Litasco 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Ust-Luga port on March 6-7.

* The cargo was awarded at dated Brent plus some $0.10-$0.15 a barrel, when adding freight to the original FOB-basis price, according to trade sources.

* The tender closed on Feb. 21 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin Editing by Alexandra Hudson)