Med Crude-Urals diffs down in NWE, CPC Blend inches up

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe eased on Thursday, while CPC Blend differentials kept improving on higher arbitrage opportunities to Asia amid thin Brent-Dubai spreads. DUB-EFS-1M

PLATTS WINDOW

* Trading firm Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals for loading on March 15-19 from Primorsk or Ust-Luga at dated Brent minus $0.60 a barrel, down by 10 cents from Wednesday’s estimates, but attracted no interest.

* Unipec offered 80,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk for loading on March 13-17 at dated Brent minus $0.05 a barrel without finding a buyer. The offer was up by 25 cents from the recent assessments for the grade.

* Litasco sold to Vitol 90,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for loading on March 10-14 at minus $1.90 a barrel.

* There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC on Thursday, traders said. NEWS

* Serbian oil company NIS, majority owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft, reported on Thursday a 7 percent fall in 2018 net profit to 25.1 billion Serbian dinars ($242.70 million) due to a rise in costs.

* Libya’s El Sharara oilfield will remain closed until armed groups have left the site, the head of state oil company NOC said on Thursday as a stalemate over the country’s biggest field continued. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Evans)