Med Crude-Urals diff edges lower in North, CPC steady

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The Urals price in northwest Europe fell slightly and CPC Blend was steady on Friday in muted activity after International Petroleum Week while a few tenders were in focus.

* In the window, Total bid for a cargo of Kazakh CPC Blend at dated Brent minus $2.05 a barrel loading March 11-15.

* Trafigura returned to the window offering a cargo of Urals loading March 15-19 from Russia’s Baltic ports at dated Brent minus 70 cents a barrel, down 10 cents from the previous day.

* BP bid for a cargo of U.S. Midland crude at dated Brent plus 45 cents a barrel for April 3-7 arrival at Rotterdam.

* Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum issued a buy tender for a 470,000 barrel cargo of either Libyan Messla/Sarir, Algerian Saharan Blend or Egyptian Qarun for April 3-7 arrival. It closes on Monday, March 4.

* Iraq’s state marketer awarded its latest March loading tenders for 6.2 million barrels of Basra Light, Basra Heavy and Kirkuk. Eni was said to be the winner of two cargoes of Kirkuk, the others were not immediately known.

NEWS

* Russian oil production was 97,000 barrels per day (bpd) lower in February than in October 2018, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement on Friday, undershooting its 228,000 bpd targeted reduction as part of a global oil pact.

* OPEC oil supply fell to a four-year low in February, a Reuters survey found, as top exporter Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group’s supply pact while Venezuelan output registered a further involuntary decline. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)