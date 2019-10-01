Med Crude-Urals rises in the north, Azeri BTC, CPC Blend offered lower

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were bid higher in north west Europe on Tuesday as cargoes for loading in the first half of October seem to have found final buyers, traders said, while Azeri BTC and CPC Blend were offered at lower levels.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Unipec bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga for loading on Oct. 17-21 up to minus $2.50 a barrel to dated Brent, but found no seller.

* Trafigura offered 80,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for loading on Oct. 14-18 down to minus $1.40 a barrel.

* Mitsui offered 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for loading on Oct. 22-26 at minus $1.23 a barrel.

* Litasco offered 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend for loading on Oct. 22-26 at minus $1.20 a barrel to dated Brent.

* SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC ex-Ceyhan for loading on Oct 22-26 at dated Brent plus $2.90 a barrel, but found no buyer. RELATED NEWS

* Iraqi oil exports fell to 3.576 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, down from 3.603 million bpd the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

* Shipments from Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged around 106,000 bpd, the statement said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro briefly discussed Caracas’ debt obligations to Russia last week during a visit to Moscow by the Venezuelan leader, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin. Editing by Jane Merriman)