Med Crude-Urals diffs fall in NWE on sluggish demand

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent in northwest Europe fell on Monday as ample supplies of the grade from Baltic ports in March outweighed sluggish demand, traders said.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Trafigura sold to ExxonMobil 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on March 7-11 at minus $2.50 a barrel to dated Brent, some 55 cents below the latest estimations for the grade.

* Glencore offered 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals for March 5-9 loading at dated Brent minus $2.50 a barrel but found no buyers.

* There were no bids nor offers for Urals, CPC Blend and Azeri BTC in the Mediterranean in the Platts window.

RELATED NEWS

* Oil prices slumped by 5% as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in countries outside China added to investor concerns over the effect on demand for crude.

* Rosneft has allocated ESPO Blend crude supplies in April to European trader Trafigura, leaving none for China’s CEFC which has a long-term deal to buy oil from the Russian oil giant.

* Rosneft also supplies Urals crude to CEFC under the contract and it is unclear if this supply will be affected from April, traders said, adding that Rosneft has allocated at least one 80,000-tonne Urals cargo to CEFC to load from Novorossiisk in March. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)