Med Crude-Urals diffs drift sideways in muted trade, Azeri BTC lower on offer

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent stayed stable again on Wednesday as a provisional loading plan for dates after March 5 was slow to emerge, while Azeri BTC weakened again on offer.

Russia said on Wednesday that new U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft over Venezuela were a violation of international law and that they would not affect Moscow’s ties with Caracas.

PLATTS WINDOW

* SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of Azeri BTC for March 8-12 loading at dated Brent plus $3.40 a barrel. That was down by 50 cents from SOCAR’s offer on Tuesday.

* Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Mar. 2-6 at minus $0.70 a barrel to dated Brent, some 20 cents above the latest estimations for the grade.

* There were no bids and no offers for CPC Blend in the Platts window.

RELATED NEWS

* Libya’s oil production stood at 123,537 barrels per day as of Feb. 18. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Olga Yagova; editing by Nick Macfie)