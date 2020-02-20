Med Crude-Urals diffs ease in Baltic, premiums for Azeri BTC plunge

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Urals crude oil differentials eased to dated Brent on Thursday after the loading from Russian ports for March 1-10, while premiums for Azeri BTC sank amid high offer of alternatives and low demand from Asia.

* Urals crude oil loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports are planned at 2.1 million tonnes for March 1-10 compared to 2 million tonnes for February 1-10, according to the loading schedule seen by Reuters.

* Urals and Siberian Light crude oil loadings from Black Sea’s Novorossiisk are planned at 0.6 million tonnes compared to 0.76 million tonnes during February 1-10, the document showed.

TENDER

* Surgutneftegaz offered two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each: one loading from Ust-Luga on March 7-8 and one loading from Primorsk on March 9-10.

* The tender closes on Feb. 20 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).

PLATTS WINDOW

* Glencore offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil loading from Baltic ports on March 5-9 at dated Brent minus $1.10 per barrel, some 20 cents per barrel lower than the recent estimates, but failed to find a buyer.

* Trafigura also offered 100,000 tonnes for loading on March 2-6 at dated Brent minus $0.85 per barrel, but also didn’t find a buyer.

* On Azeri BTC Azerbaijan’s SOCAR offered 650,000 barrels of the grade loading from Ceyhan port on March 9-13 at premium of $2.90 per barrel, some 50 cents per barrel lower than the recent estimates, but buyers didn’t show interest.

RELATED NEWS

* Belarus will import 160,000 tonnes of Russian oil via the sea in March as Minsk and Moscow keep arguing about pipeline oil delivery terms for 2020, the state-owned Belneftekhim said on Thursday.

* Washington’s move this week to sanction a trading unit of Russian oil giant Rosneft for its ties with Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA escalated threats facing non-U.S. firms and will likely spur “overcompliance” by companies, analysts and industry sources said.

* Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday there was a common understanding among global oil producers that it would now no longer make sense for OPEC and non-OPEC producers to meet before their planned gathering in early March. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Daniel Wallis)