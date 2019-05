SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell its 34 percent stake in Argentina’s Compañia Mega SA, it said in a securities filing on Monday, as the company presses on with an ongoing divestment program.

In the filing, Petrobras said Mega operates a plant with capacity to produce more than 40 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)