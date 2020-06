SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian appliances manufacturer Metalfrio Solutions has hired banks to manage a primary share offering, the company said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Metalfrio hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA. The company has not yet decided on how much it intends to raise with the offering or its timing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)