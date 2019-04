MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican plastic pipe and chemicals company Mexichem on Wednesday reported a 39.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company said net profit was $47.9 million in the quarter, compared with $78.9 million between January and March 2018. Revenues at the company stood at $1.77 billion in the period. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Anthony Esposito)