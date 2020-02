MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Thursday that it expects 2020 sales of $17.02 billion, down from $17.54 billion last year. It said it will make investments of $902 million this year, versus $920 million in 2019.

The Monterrey-based company on Wednesday reported an $80 million net profit in the fourth quarter of last year, a fall of 66% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

