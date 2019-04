MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is now accepting cash payments at Mexico’s top corner store chain, Oxxo, the two said on Monday, opening a major channel for the e-commerce leader to reach millions of people in the country who rely heavily on cash.

Oxxo, owned by Mexican conglomerate Femsa, has nearly 18,000 stores across Mexico, where nearly 60 percent of the population lack bank accounts. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)