Mexico's America Movil fined 1.3 billion pesos by telecom regulator - filing

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - America Movil, the telecoms giant controlled by the family of Mexican bilionaire Carlos Slim, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had been fined 1.3 billion pesos ($69.53 million)by Mexico’s telecom regulator.

The company said it had been fined for allegedly failing to comply with a requirement to share information about the availability of its telecom infrastructure, such as posts and ducts. America Movil said it would explore its legal options.

$1 = 18.6980 Mexican pesos Reporting by Julia Love and Lizbeth Diaz; editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher