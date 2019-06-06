BMW: no change to North America investment plans after Trump tariff threat

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico, June 6 (Reuters) - BMW will maintain its investment plans for the North American region despite threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States, a board member of the German carmaker said on Thursday.

BMW also sees no reason to change the firm’s plans for Mexico at the moment, said Oliver Zipse, BMW board member in charge of production. Zipse was in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi for the inauguration of a new BMW plant. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito)