MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican automobile production fell 9.67 percent in December compared with the same month last year while exports rose 2.33 percent, data from INEGI statistics agency showed on Thursday.

Auto production in 2018 fell 0.61 percent while exports grew 6.0 percent, according to INEGI.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe Editing by Chizu Nomiyama