MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production fell by 5 percent in February from the same month a year earlier, while exports dipped slightly, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Output dropped to 311,833 vehicles from 328,352 in February 2018, the data showed. Exports declined to 271,075 vehicles from 271,228 in the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)