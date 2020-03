MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production rose 4.45% in February although exports fell compared with the same month last year, data from the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.

Even though Mazda significantly increased production that month, the data showed overall exports dropped 1.86% after Audi, Honda, Kia and Toyota all registered double-digit falls. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Susan Fenton)