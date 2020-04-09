Mexico loosens liquidity rules to help banks through crisis

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican financial authorities on Wednesday agreed to apply looser liquidity rules on banks to help them weather the economic and financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said.

The banking liquidity committee agreed institutions may register as liquid assets such as had been eligible until Feb. 28, before markets felt the impact of the virus, the central bank said in a joint statement with other authorities.

The committee also agreed information from the month of March could be excluded for the calculation of liquidity reserves that institutions must maintain. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Dave Graham)