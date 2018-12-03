Noticias de Mercados
Mexico trust offers tender for $1.8 bln of airport bonds

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Mexico City Airport Trust said on Monday it would buy back up to $1.8 billion of $6 billion in debt issued to fund the construction of a new airport for Mexico City, a project Mexico’s new president has said he will cancel.

The trust said in a statement that the tender offer for four different notes was being carried out as a modified “Dutch Auction” that will “allow holders to submit their notes for repurchase at a price between US$900 and US$1,000 per US$1,000 principal amount of notes.” (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

