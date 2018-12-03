Some work ongoing at Mexico airport during bond buy back-official

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The new head of the Mexico City airport group said on Monday that some construction of a partly built airport will continue in coming weeks to meet obligations while an offer to buy back some of the bonds is carried out.

“We do not want to give any sign that there will be a breach of any of the commitments,” airport group director Gerardo Ferrando told local radio. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will cancel the $13 billion project. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)