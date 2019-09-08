Mexico's 2020 budget sees a 0.7% primary fiscal surplus

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government expects a 0.7% primary fiscal surplus in its 2020 budget, a blueprint released on Sunday shows, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador aims to balance spending priorities with a slowing economy.

Lopez Obrador’s second budget since winning a landslide election victory last year aims to boost spending on social welfare programs, security and state-run oil company Pemex, while at the same time eschewing new taxes or fuel price spikes. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Anthony Esposito)