UPDATE 1-Mexico's Cemex expects 2019 volume growth similar to 2018

MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex, one of the world’s largest cement producers, expects its consolidated volume growth this year to be similar to that of 2018, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told investors at an event in New York on Wednesday.

“We expect our consolidated volume growth across all of our products more or less the same, similar growth that we saw” in 2018 compared to 2017, he said.

In 2018, the company reported consolidated cement and ready-mix volume growth of between 2 to 3 percent, and top-line growth of about 6 percent.