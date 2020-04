MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex rose nearly 5% on Wednesday ahead of the firm’s first-quarter results due later in the week and after it informed the local stock exchange that it did not know what had caused its shares to surge in recent days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters