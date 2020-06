(Repeats to file to additional subscribers)

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Thursday it had cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.0% in a unanimous decision by its five board members, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Mexico said the inflation outlook for Latin America’s no. 2 economy remained uncertain. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)